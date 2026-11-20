Oleg Ivashchenko, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, visited the command posts of the Main Intelligence Directorate’s special forces units operating in the Zaporizhzhia sector. He discussed the results of combat missions, the troops’ needs, and upcoming operations with the commanders. They focused specifically on supplying the units, providing medical care, and evacuating the wounded.

During the visit, Ivashchenko visited the command posts of the “Artan” unit, the International Legion, and other components of the GUR’s Department of Active Operations. He also met with representatives of the “Timur Special Forces Unit.” The commanders briefed the head of intelligence on the results of combat operations, the actions of Russian troops in the area of responsibility, and the units’ needs. In particular, they discussed what the fighters lack to continue carrying out their missions.

They also discussed separately how to enhance the combat capabilities of the special forces units. Among the main issues were technical and logistical support, as well as the use of new technological solutions that could assist the military in carrying out their missions. They also addressed issues directly related to the safety of the fighters. Commanders and GUR leadership reviewed the organization of medical care, the evacuation of the wounded, and measures designed to help reduce casualties among personnel.

Ivashchenko emphasized that supporting the units is not just a matter of equipment and resources. Both the outcomes of combat operations and the lives of the soldiers depend on it. “We know how complex the tasks our units carry out are. Today, we went over the needs in detail with the commanders—from technical and logistical support to medical care, including evacuation. Both combat results and the lives of our soldiers depend on this. For me, these are inseparable,” noted the head of the GUR.

According to him, the main goal is to inflict maximum losses on Russian forces while preserving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. To this end, intelligence is implementing and expanding the use of effective technological tools. Following the meetings, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate clarified the tasks for special forces units. Commanders, together with intelligence leadership, also planned further operations, taking into account the situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Special attention was paid to coordination between units and their seamless cooperation with the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This should help better coordinate actions during combat missions. This was reported on November 20 by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed four camouflaged Russian artillery pieces in the Huliaipole sector. Among the destroyed equipment were two 2A36 “Hyacinth-B” guns and two 2A65 “Msta-B” guns.

The day before, crews of Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets struck a location where Russian drone operators were stationed in the town of Bilytske, Donetsk Oblast. The operation was carried out by pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Throughout November 16 and into the night of November 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes against the Russian army’s reconnaissance and electronic warfare assets. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On November 17 and 18, the Ukrainian military struck Russian military logistics facilities in the Luhansk and Kursk regions and confirmed damage to three Russian military transport aircraft. One of the aircraft—an Il-76—sustained very significant damage.

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