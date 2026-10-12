Mushroom Hunter's Calendar for October 12–18, 2026: Where and What Kinds of Mushrooms to Pick

From October 12 to 18, 2026, mushroom hunters can look forward to a wonderful and very productive week, as the autumn weather and favorable soil moisture create ideal conditions for active mushroom growth.

On Monday, October 12, mushroom hunting promises to be exceptionally productive. Morning fog and moderate warmth will encourage the active emergence of field mushrooms, white mushrooms, and birch mushrooms in mixed and deciduous forests.

Tuesday, October 13, marks the peak of mushroom season. The gradual increase in daylight hours and stable humidity stimulate mycelium growth. It’s worth visiting pine forests to look for butter mushrooms and green mushrooms, as well as checking the forest edges for honey mushrooms.

Wednesday, October 14: Conditions remain favorable, although the morning chill may shift the most productive hunting time slightly to the midday hours, when the autumn sun warms the forest floor. Searches for noble white mushrooms in spots that have proven productive over the years will be successful.

On Thursday, October 15, there’s still a high chance of returning with full baskets. Thanks to the comfortable fall weather, the mushrooms are firm, clean, and free of worms. Pay special attention to shaded forest slopes and areas with thick moss cover.

On Friday, October 16, just before the first quarter of the moon, there will be a massive wave of fruiting among fall mushroom species. Honey mushrooms will appear en masse on stumps and fallen trees in the woods, and the active harvest of field mushrooms will continue.

Saturday, October 17, is the perfect day for a trip out of town. Comfortable air temperatures and optimal forest humidity create excellent conditions for long walks and for gathering both tubular and gilled mushrooms.

On Sunday, October 18, the day of the first quarter moon, a steady and bountiful mushroom hunt is forecast. It’s a wonderful weekend to fill your baskets with high-quality forest bounty before the prolonged cold snap sets in.

See also:

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

Fishing Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Highlights of the Fall Harvest

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks in the Garden and Preparing for Winter

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