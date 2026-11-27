French politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon stated that an armed conflict with Russia would be an absurd turn of events. He explained that France’s nuclear deterrence doctrine is aimed at preventing war in Europe, particularly in the Baltic states. The presidential candidate made these remarks in an interview with LCI television.

“The French nuclear deterrence doctrine means that we will never allow a conflict on European soil, including in the Baltic states and other countries. Therefore, we have legitimate grounds to be concerned about those who are arming themselves around us. After all, going to war with Russia is absurd,” the politician said.

Separately, Mélenchon expressed concern over Germany’s plans to build the largest conventional army in Europe. In his view, the country’s military buildup could make it a target for other states.

“Once Germany has the largest conventional army, it will use it as it sees fit. Furthermore, U.S. nuclear weapons are stationed in Germany. From that point on, Germany becomes a target. I would like to remind you that Germany is our neighbor. Any French president should be concerned that his neighbor is becoming a military target for other countries,” Mélenchon stated.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon leads the left-wing party “Unbowed France” and is running in the 2027 presidential campaign. The politician has previously spoken out repeatedly against direct military confrontation between the West and Russia and has called for a diplomatic resolution to the war.

Mélenchon has also criticized the idea of sending Western troops to Ukraine and opposed its accession to NATO.

Earlier, France called on Russia at the UN to implement a dual moratorium on attacks on the energy sector and shipping.

French politicians have called for a reduction in aid to Ukraine, according to Politico.

Marine Le Pen stated that if her party comes to power, France will fulfill the commitments it has already made to support Ukraine. Specifically, this refers to a joint EU loan to Kyiv totaling 90 billion euros.

As a reminder, Le Pen agreed to meet with Zelenskyy.

It should be noted that Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon occupy the top two spots in all five scenarios for the first round of the French presidential election, scheduled for 2027.

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