Map of Combat Operations in Ukraine as of October 28, 2026, and the Hottest Fronts

As of October 28, 2026, 191 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, 32 of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian troops also carried out missile and air strikes and deployed nearly 9,700 kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Scale of Russian Attacks

Over the past day, the enemy launched three missile strikes and 68 airstrikes, dropping 258 guided bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 9,654 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,535 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions. Of these, 35 attacks were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.

The missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an enemy drone command post.

Settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions came under fire. Fotovizh was hit by an airstrike.

Situation on the Main Fronts

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk fronts, Russian troops shelled Ukrainian defenders’ positions and populated areas 37 times. Three of these attacks involved the use of MLRS.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks. The Russians attempted to advance toward Okhrimivka and Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupiansk sector, three attempts by Russian troops to improve their positions toward Radkivka were recorded.

In the Lyman sector, the occupiers carried out six assaults toward Novoye, Stavky, and Lyman. Ukrainian forces prevented the enemy from breaching their defenses.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched two attacks near Yampil and toward Orekhuvatka. In the Kramatorsk sector, three attacks were recorded toward Malynivka, Vasyutynske, and Chervone.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the Kostiantynivka area and toward Raiske and Pavlivka.

The Pokrovsk sector remains one of the most active

On the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 32 attacks by Russian troops. The occupiers attempted to advance near Sofiivka, Vilne, Vodyanske, Vasylivka, Molodetskyi, and Udachnyi, as well as in the direction of Toretsk, Kucherovyi Yar, Dobropillia, Hannivka, Novohryshyne, Hulyve, and Serhiivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times. Attempts to advance were recorded in the direction of Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne, and Yegorivka.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian troops continue to repel the enemy’s offensive operations across all sectors of the front.

Earlier, the General Staff reported on Russia’s losses over the past 24 hours as of October 28.

Servicemen of the 2nd Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Charter” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk direction, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory. On October 27, commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the initial results of the operation.

Throughout October 26 and into the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In particular, Russian army ammunition depots near the towns of Dyakove in the Luhansk region and Ogorodne in the Donetsk region were struck, significantly reducing the enemy’s firepower on the front lines.

178 combat engagements in a single day—the fiercest battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

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