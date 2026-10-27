Catholic Name Days on October 27, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Tuesday, October 27, people with several female and male names associated with the Catholic tradition celebrate their name days. Among them are Sabina, Cristeta, Vincent, Frumentius, and Evarist. Some of these names are still common today, while others are rare, but each has its own origin and history.

Female Names

Sabina. The name is of Latin origin and means “Sabine woman”—a member of the ancient Sabine people who lived in central Italy. In the Catholic tradition, Saint Sabina of Avila is commemorated on October 27; according to legend, she was martyred for her Christian faith in the early 4th century. The name is common in various European countries, including Italy, Spain, Poland, and Ukraine. It is also associated with the variants Sabina, Sabine, and Sabina.

Christeta. This name derives from the Latin form *Christeta* and is associated with the Christian name Christ. It is often interpreted as “Christian woman” or “one who belongs to Christ.” According to church tradition, Saint Christeta was the sister of Vincent and Sabina. All three lived in Spain and were martyred during the persecution of Christians under Emperor Diocletian. The name also has variants such as Kristeta and the Spanish-origin variant Cristeta.

Capitolina. The name has Latin roots and is associated with the Capitoline Hill—one of the hills of Ancient Rome. It can be translated as “she who belongs to the Capitoline Hill” or “Capitoline.” In the Christian tradition, Saint Capitolina is mentioned; she lived in Cappadocia during the reign of Emperor Diocletian. According to legend, she distributed her wealth to the poor, freed her slaves, and openly professed her Christian faith. Her servant, Hierotheida, also suffered for her faith alongside her.

Hierotheida. This is a rare name of Greek origin, interpreted differently in various sources. It is associated with Greek words related to love and affection. According to church tradition, Hierotheida was Capitolina’s servant and also perished during the persecution of Christians. Today, this name is rarely used in everyday life, but it has been preserved in church traditions and calendars.

Émeline. The name has ancient Germanic roots and is associated with names derived from elements meaning work or activity. In various languages, it appears as Émeline, Émelin, and Émilina. In the French name day calendar, the form Émeline is listed for October 27. The name has a gentle sound, and its various variants are common in European countries.

Iwona. This is a female name derived from an ancient Germanic name associated with the word meaning “yew”—a tree that has long been used to make bows. The name Iwona is common in Poland and other European countries. In Polish name day calendars, it is also listed among the names associated with October 27. In other languages, you may encounter the forms Yvonne and Yvonne.

Male Names

Vincent. The name derives from the Latin Vincentius, formed from the word vincens—“the one who conquers.” Therefore, its meaning is rendered as “conqueror” or “the one who wins.” In the Catholic tradition, October 27 commemorates Saint Vincent of Avila, who was martyred for the Christian faith along with his sisters Sabina and Cristeta. In Ukraine and other countries, you may encounter variations such as Vincent, Vincente, Vincenzo, and Vicente.

Frumentius. The name is of Latin origin and is related to the word frumentum, meaning “grain” or “cereals.” In Christian history, Saint Frumentius is a well-known bishop who is considered one of those who spread Christianity in Ethiopia. He was also called Abun, which translates as “our father.” The name Frumentius is rare today, but it holds an important place in the history of Christianity in Africa.

Evarist. The name is of Greek origin. It is associated with words conveying the meanings “pleasant,” “friendly,” or “one who brings good.” In the Catholic tradition, Saint Evaristus—an early Pope of Rome honored as a martyr—is commemorated on this day. The name is not common in modern Ukraine, though it can be found in historical and ecclesiastical sources.

Abraham. This name has ancient Hebrew origins. It is traditionally interpreted as “father of many” or “father of many nations.” Abraham is one of the key figures in biblical history, revered in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. The Catholic calendar of saints also lists Abraham the Poor, known for his ascetic life, on October 27. The name remains recognizable in many countries around the world.

Desiderius. This name derives from the Latin *Desiderius*, related to the word *desiderium*—meaning “desire,” “aspiration,” or “dream.” It can be interpreted as “the desired one” or “the one whom people longed to see.” Church calendars list Saint Desiderius, Bishop of Auxerre in France, on October 27. Today, the name is rare, but it has been preserved in historical sources and European traditions.

Florent. The name derives from the Latin word *florens*, which means “blooming,” “one who blossoms,” or “prosperous.” It is related to the Latin word *flos*—“flower.” Church calendars commemorate Saint Florentius, the martyr, on this date. The name has several similar forms in European languages, including Florence and Florentius.

Gaudosius. This name is of Latin origin and is related to the word *gaudium*, meaning “joy.” Its meaning can be rendered as “joyful” or “one who brings joy.” In Catholic lists of saints, Gaudiosius of Naples is commemorated on October 27. The name is rare and hardly used today, but it has a long ecclesiastical history.

Namatius. The name is associated with early Christian tradition and is known thanks to the saints mentioned in Western church calendars. Its exact origin and meaning do not have a universally accepted explanation. Namatiy is one of the rare names that have survived primarily in historical and ecclesiastical sources.

Odrán. This name has Irish roots. It is associated with the ancient Christian tradition of Ireland and Scotland. In Catholic calendars, October 27 commemorates Saint Odrán, also known as Orán. The name is rarely found outside the Celtic countries but is preserved in historical legends and local traditions.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day on which a saint is honored—the saint whose name a person bears or in whose honor they were named at baptism. In the Christian tradition, a saint is considered a model of faith and a spiritual patron. Therefore, a name day is not only an occasion for congratulations but also an opportunity to reflect on the history of the saint associated with that name.

Birthdays and name days have different meanings. A birthday is associated with a person’s arrival into the world, while a name day is associated with the memory of a saint. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, the date of the name day may depend on which saint the person was named after.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

In the Catholic tradition, this day can be spent in prayer, visiting a church, or expressing gratitude for the support and care of loved ones. For many people, a name day is also an occasion to gather with family, socialize with friends, or simply spend time in a peaceful atmosphere.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. Sometimes a warm phone call, a small gift, or some heartfelt words are enough. The main thing is to show that you care and remind them that they’re remembered.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

On a name day, people usually wish for health, peace, joy, love, and well-being. You can wish that the patron saint will help overcome difficulties, give strength, and inspire good deeds.

For example, you can wish Vincent, Frumentius, Evaristus, and Abraham confidence, success in their endeavors, and the support of their loved ones. For Sabina, Cristeta, Capitolina, Erotheida, Emelina, and Ivona—may they experience happy moments, warmth of heart, robust health, and the company of people with whom it’s easy to be themselves. May Name Day be a pleasant opportunity to share meaningful words with your loved ones, wish them well, and bring a little more joy to their everyday lives.

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