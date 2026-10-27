Ukrainian law enforcement officials have charged the founder of the “Vostok” battalion. According to the prosecutor’s office, he tortured a civilian in Mariupol and ordered his execution.

In May 2022, during the occupation of Mariupol, Russian troops detained a local resident who was riding a bicycle at a checkpoint.

“The man was taken to military headquarters, where he was pressured to confess to involvement in ‘Ukrainian nationalism,’” the statement said.

According to the investigation, the 53-year-old founder of the “Vostok” battalion held a pistol to the civilian’s forehead and threatened to kill him, demanding that he identify himself as an “Azov” fighter.

“When the man refused in Ukrainian, the militant leader beat him and ordered him to be shot. Russian soldiers had already lined the victim up against a wall, but a representative of the regiment’s command stopped the execution,” the prosecutor’s office noted.

The office clarified that the man was subsequently handed over to the so-called “DNR Ministry of Internal Affairs,” and the victim is currently in Ukraine.

“After the capture of Mariupol, the suspect was appointed by the President of the Russian Federation to the position of deputy head of the Russian Guard in occupied Donetsk Oblast and was awarded the rank of major general of police,” the statement specifies.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, he has been notified in absentia of his status as a suspect in the cruel treatment of the civilian population (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspect is subject to sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council. He is wanted.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on its Telegram channel.

In Russia, an occupier who tortured Ukrainian prisoners was killed in an explosion.

Earlier, in occupied Donetsk, Viktor Basenko—one of the leaders of the headquarters of Russia’s 25th Combined Arms Army—was killed in a strike on a Russian military command post. He served as chief of staff for logistics and material support for the Russian military group.

Previously, through OSINT monitoring, it was possible to identify the Russian officers who were killed during the strike on the command post in Donetsk on September 8, 2025.

Read us on