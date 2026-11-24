Following the Russian nighttime strike on Zaporizhzhia on November 24, the number of casualties rose to 32, including four children. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

“Among them are four children. The youngest is not even a year old. The others are 4, 6, and 16 years old,” he wrote in a Telegram post.

Two people were killed, Semikin noted.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed the lives of two people, with another 22 injured.

Two people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on Izyum.

In Kyiv, a Russian drone damaged a popular pizzeria near Khreshchatyk.

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

The Russians have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are wounded.

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