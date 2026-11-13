+10° Kyiv +4° Warsaw +8° Washington
$ 45.5 € 50.3 zł 11.41
$ 45.5 € 50.3 zł 11.41
+10° Kyiv +4° Warsaw +8° Washington
News War with the russian federation

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 13

UA NEWS 13 November 2026 14:08
The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 13

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 13 people have been injured, including five children. The State Emergency Service reported the increase in the number of casualties.

 

“As a result of the Russian strike, 13 people were injured, including 5 children. At the site of the strike, rescue workers freed 14 people who had been trapped in their apartments. The number of casualties is being verified,” the agency reported on Friday.

photo_5456575561401572246_y.webp

Two five-story buildings sustained damage as a result of the strike, including damage to their apartments and facades. Fires broke out in apartments in one of the buildings, and a passenger car also caught fire. At the scene, psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 23 people, including two children.

photo_5456575561401572247_y.webp

As previously reported, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA), Mykhailo Semikin, reported at least four casualties, including two children, as a result of a Russian strike on a five-story residential building in the Kosmichny district of Zaporizhzhia.

photo_5456575561401572248_y.webp

Source: State Emergency Service

As a reminder, five children were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Prior to this, Russia damaged a high-rise building and infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, leaving five people injured.

Earlier, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, wounding a woman and causing a fire.

Read us on
Download our app