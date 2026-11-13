As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 13 people have been injured, including five children. The State Emergency Service reported the increase in the number of casualties.

“As a result of the Russian strike, 13 people were injured, including 5 children. At the site of the strike, rescue workers freed 14 people who had been trapped in their apartments. The number of casualties is being verified,” the agency reported on Friday.

Two five-story buildings sustained damage as a result of the strike, including damage to their apartments and facades. Fires broke out in apartments in one of the buildings, and a passenger car also caught fire. At the scene, psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 23 people, including two children.

As previously reported, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA), Mykhailo Semikin, reported at least four casualties, including two children, as a result of a Russian strike on a five-story residential building in the Kosmichny district of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: State Emergency Service

As a reminder, five children were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Prior to this, Russia damaged a high-rise building and infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, leaving five people injured.

Earlier, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, wounding a woman and causing a fire.

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