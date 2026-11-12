The number of tankers being loaded at the Russian port of Ust-Luga has nearly halved

OSINT researcher Kyle Glen reported that this year, the number of tankers loaded at Ust-Luga has decreased by nearly 50% compared to the peak year of 2024.

According to his calculations, monthly statistics show an even sharper decline: the number of loadings dropped significantly in June and July, and the decline accelerated in September.

Another OSINT researcher, Osinthic, noted that following the Ukrainian strike the day before, only one berth at the port is currently operational.

Source: OSINT researchers Kyle J. Glen and Osinthic (X).

On November 11, a large-scale fire continues to rage at the Russian port of Ust-Luga, located in the Leningrad Oblast, following a drone attack. Firefighters have not yet managed to extinguish the blaze, and huge clouds of thick black smoke are rising over the region.

As a reminder, drones carried out mass attacks on dozens of regions in Russia, and a fire broke out at the port of Ust-Luga.

Video: Drones attacked the Russian port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Oblast.

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