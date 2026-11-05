The death toll from the Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha has risen to 43 people

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has risen to 43. The search-and-rescue operation at the site of the strike has been ongoing for four days. Dozens more people may still be trapped under the rubble.

The head of state noted that he discussed the consequences of the Russian attack during a meeting with Portuguese President António José Seguro in Madrid.

“I thanked him for his condolences regarding the Russian strike on a regular school in Komyshuvakha, where people were receiving humanitarian aid. Search and rescue operations have been underway there for four days now. As of now, 43 people are known to have died. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones,” Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, dozens of people may still be trapped under the rubble. At the same time, one person who had been considered missing was found alive on November 5.

During a meeting with António José Seguro, the parties also discussed the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and the possibilities for further support for Ukraine from Portugal.

“Every day, Russia attacks our cities and communities with drones and missiles. There is extensive damage to the energy sector, and it is very difficult to restore everything. We discussed with the President how Portugal can support our power grid and help protect lives in Ukraine. We also talked about our potential for joint weapons production. We are very much counting on new steps to be taken in support,” the head of state emphasized.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on Facebook.

As a reminder, emergency rescue operations in Komyshuvas are now in their fourth day. Earlier, rescuers recovered the bodies of 42 people from under the rubble. The identification of unidentified bodies is currently underway.

Residents of Komyshuvakha were urged to evacuate after Russia bombed the town with aerial bombs.

The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region will receive funds for funerals, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians—NYT

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