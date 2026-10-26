Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank

On the evening of October 26, five explosions were heard in Kyiv amid a Russian ballistic missile attack. The explosions were heard on the left bank of the capital, particularly in the Darnytsia and Livoberezhny districts. According to reports, no air raid siren sounded beforehand.

Local Telegram channels, citing monitoring sources, report that all the missiles—presumably S-400s—were heading toward Kyiv’s Right Bank.

Kyiv residents received seven air raid alerts within five minutes.

A map showing the movement of Russian drones and missiles appeared in the Air Raid Alert app.

The UN has called Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure crimes against humanity

Video: Following the Russian attack on Kyiv, a ground-level metro station and tracks were damaged, and there are casualties.

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