Kyiv and four regions have switched to emergency power outages: where is the situation most critical?

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and four other regions of Ukraine.

The situation remains most challenging in the capital, where power outage schedules may change multiple times throughout the day.

According to the company, emergency power outages are currently in effect in the following regions:

Kyiv;

Kyiv Oblast;

Zhytomyr Oblast;

Chernihiv Oblast;

Cherkasy Oblast.

In total, five groups of consumers were disconnected in these regions.

These restrictions were introduced to prevent a drop in voltage in the power grid and to avoid further instability in its operation.

The situation in the capital remains particularly challenging. Due to the state of the power grid, power outage schedules in Kyiv may change frequently throughout the day.

Power utility workers are working around the clock to stabilize the situation and return to predictable power outage schedules.

Earlier, it was reported that Zhytomyr had implemented energy-saving measures due to significant damage to the power grid caused by Russian strikes.

City residents were urged to limit their electricity consumption during peak hours. In addition, electric transit services in Zhytomyr have been temporarily suspended.

This was reported by Ukrenergo.

On the morning of November 6, Russian troops once again struck DTEK’s energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Several of the company’s facilities came under attack; the strikes damaged equipment and caused a fire.

On the night of November 6 and in the morning, Russian troops struck energy facilities in the Kirovohrad region.

On November 5, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, using rocket-powered drones.

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