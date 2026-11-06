Kyiv remains the region with the most difficult situation regarding electricity and water, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting to discuss the aftermath of Russian attacks, the restoration of power and water supplies, and the situation in the regions. The situation remains most difficult in Kyiv, where residents and businesses are facing prolonged power and water outages.

“The situation is worst in Kyiv: people and businesses are experiencing prolonged power and water outages, and the challenges are very serious. In fact, this is the result of a failure at the municipal level to prepare for the heating season and of this Russian operation against Ukraine’s energy sector,” he noted.

According to the president, the government is providing additional support to help speed up the recovery.

“This involves supplying equipment and speeding up the work. There are also agreements with Germany and Spain—I discussed this with their leaders and companies during my visits—regarding the supply of necessary generators, cables, and other equipment,” Zelenskyy explained.

During the meeting, the president heard reports on the current situation in Dnipro, Kharkiv, the Poltava and Cherkasy regions, the Vinnytsia region, Odesa and the Odesa region, the Zhytomyr and Sumy regions, as well as the Kyiv region.

Special attention was given to the restoration of damaged facilities and the deployment of additional repair crews.

“We had a separate discussion with representatives of energy companies—both state-owned and private—regarding the need to bring in additional crews and accelerate the restoration process.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine reported on the launch of a program providing monthly bonuses to everyone involved in the restoration efforts, including energy workers, utility workers, railroad workers, and employees of water treatment and water supply facilities. “It is important that specific capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being deployed to restore the power grid and energy facilities,” Zelenskyy said.

The president also heard reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the Air Force regarding countermeasures against Russian “Shahed”-type attack drones.

The discussions focused on the use of combat aircraft to shoot down drones, the operations of cover teams protecting energy and infrastructure facilities, and the deployment of mobile fire teams.

“We are preparing additional ammunition supplies for the F-16s: relevant agreements have already been reached with our partners. Specific instructions have been given to the Prime Minister of Ukraine regarding communication with neighboring countries and the operation of solidarity export lines. “Thank you to each and every one of you who is truly doing EVERYTHING and working around the clock for the people!” the head of state concluded.

The head of state announced this on Telegram.

Today, November 6, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv and four other regions of Ukraine.

On the morning of November 6, Russian troops once again struck DTEK’s energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Several of the company’s facilities came under attack; the strikes damaged equipment and caused a fire.

On the night of November 6 and in the morning, Russian troops struck energy facilities in the Kirovohrad region.

On November 5, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, using rocket-powered drones.

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