Former UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has called on the European Union to take control of €210 billion in frozen sovereign assets of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — and use them to support Ukraine’s defence. She warned that inaction on this issue would create risks for European security, The Independent reports.

Proposal on the assets

Reeves co-authored an article with former German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, former French Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau, and former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. The authors called on the EU to take into its custody €210 billion in Russian sovereign assets frozen by the bloc in 2022 in order to direct the funds towards Ukraine’s defence.

According to the authors’ assessment, these assets could provide funding for Ukraine’s defence until 2029. They believe that such a move would reduce the risk of financial support for Kyiv being discontinued after elections in key EU states next year, while also ensuring funding until the next US presidential election.

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Ukraine’s financial gap

The authors stressed that Moscow has an obligation under international law to pay compensation for its illegal invasion of Ukraine. In their view, using the frozen assets would be more acceptable to European citizens than additional spending funded by taxpayers or new borrowing.

A previous attempt to mobilise these funds last year failed because of concerns that legal liability would fall on the Belgian bank holding most of the assets. Reeves and her co-authors propose transferring custody of the accounts, along with the related obligations, to the EU and providing protection against possible retaliatory actions by Moscow. They also stated that Ukraine will face a financial gap of €70 billion next year, and that without new funding its ability to continue its defence will be significantly weakened.

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