Alexander Kimerov, a former player on the Russian national volleyball team who was convicted of robbery, signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense and was assigned to an assault company.

In August 2026, contact with him was lost.

According to sources at Sport RBC.UA, in July, Kimerov was assigned to the 5th Separate Tank Brigade, where he served in the 2nd Assault Company.

According to one of his fellow soldiers, the former athlete was killed during a combat mission.

Kimerov was 215 centimeters tall and played for Moscow’s “Dynamo,” “Ural,” “Fakel,” and Italy’s “Verona.” As a member of Russia’s youth national teams, he was twice crowned world champion. The athlete also had a criminal record for robbery and had previously been suspended for doping.

Ukrainian troops killed Russian occupier Konstantin Zarubin on the front lines; he had previously played field hockey. He was a champion of the 9th Winter Spartakiad for Russian schoolchildren.

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops killed 48-year-old Indonesian citizen Taufik Muhammad, who was fighting on the side of the Russian occupation forces. The man had signed a one-year contract but was killed during his first battle. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian recruiters may have lured him with promises of “easy money.”

Ukrainian forces killed Russian occupier Pavel Batushev. He died on October 11, 2026, while fighting against Ukraine.

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