A former Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier was sentenced to 15 years in prison for defecting to Russia

A former servicemember of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was found guilty of treason committed during martial law. Following a public indictment by the Zhytomyr Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

It was established that the defendant served in one of the Airborne Assault Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region. In May 2020, he failed to return to his military unit after leave and deserted his post.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, while in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, he decided to defect to the enemy.

In September 2022, the defendant voluntarily enlisted in the Russian Armed Forces. He was assigned to one of the Russian Army’s military units participating in combat operations against Ukraine, serving as a sapper with the rank of corporal.

Subsequently, he took the military oath of allegiance to the Russian Federation, received Russian citizenship, a military uniform, and a weapon, after which he began performing military service on the side of the aggressor state and carrying out the orders of Russian commanders.

In addition, the defendant gave interviews to journalists, during which he spoke about his previous service in the Ukrainian army and confirmed that he had voluntarily defected to the Russian Federation. He expressed support for the enemy’s actions, spoke negatively about Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and justified Russia’s armed aggression.

Thus, his actions were aimed at undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and defense capability.

The court agreed with the prosecution’s position, taking into account the severity of the criminal offense committed and all the circumstances of the case.

By a verdict of the Korolyov District Court of Zhytomyr, the former servicemember of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was found guilty and sentenced to 15 (fifteen) years of imprisonment with the confiscation of all his property.

The criminal proceedings were conducted under special judicial proceedings (in absentia), as the defendant is located in the temporarily occupied territory. He will begin serving his sentence upon his actual apprehension.

The pretrial investigation and operational support were carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Source: Press Service of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region

As a reminder, the SBU detained a Russian spotter.

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to direct strikes against local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

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