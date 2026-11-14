Trump's team has begun preparations for the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia

The participants in the peace talks on the war in Ukraine—Donald Trump’s special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—have begun preparations for the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia since the start of the full-scale war, as agreed upon during their most recent meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.



This week, Witkoff and Kushner held a trilateral round of talks in Abu Dhabi, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and secured the participation of European partners in future discussions.

Work has now begun on an event that could be the largest since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly on social media platform X.

“At President Trump’s direction, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been actively working with both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war to finally put an end to this conflict... and have begun work on what could be the largest prisoner exchange of the war,” Kelly wrote.

She added that this is encouraging progress toward peace.

As a reminder, Ukraine and the Russian Federation agreed on a large-scale prisoner of war exchange during two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties discussed exchange options in a “1,000 for 1,000” or even “1,500 for 1,500” format.

The head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that during the Ukrainian delegation’s talks in Abu Dhabi, special attention will be paid to humanitarian issues, particularly the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war.