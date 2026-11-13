Oleg Apostol, Commander of the Airborne Forces, explained why he declined the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleg Apostol, commander of the Airborne Assault Forces, believes that rapid career advancement for military commanders is not always justified. According to him, to be appointed to high-ranking positions, an officer must have reached the appropriate professional, moral, and psychological level.

During the interview, a journalist from “Ukrainska Pravda” asked Apostol why he had declined the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“It’s still too early for me. One must grow into the position professionally, morally, and psychologically,” replied the commander of the Airborne Forces.

Oleg Apostol noted that when evaluating officers, it is important to consider not only their age but also their service experience, the length of time spent in command positions, their conduct on the battlefield, and their decision-making ability.

The commander also emphasized the need to create a personnel reserve. According to him, officers who currently command platoons, companies, and battalions may lead much larger military units in a few years.

In the Airborne Assault Forces, as Apostol explained, there is a commitment to retaining promising commanders, as their training takes many years.

In addition, the Airborne Assault Forces maintain a ranking system for commanders, according to which they can advance in their careers and assume higher positions.

The major general spoke about this during a meeting with journalists.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the rank of major general to the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleg Apostol.

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