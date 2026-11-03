Mayor Ihor Kolykhaev did not leave when Russian troops entered Kherson. He refused to cooperate with the occupiers, continued to perform his duties, and remained accountable to the Ukrainian authorities. In June 2022, he was detained during a Russian raid. Kherson was liberated in September of that year. Ihor Kolykhaiev has been held in a Russian prison for five years.

During this time, his family has learned of beatings, torture, and inhumane conditions in the penal colonies of the Perm Krai. Russia officially recognized him as a prisoner of war back in 2023. It would seem that this is enough to begin negotiations for his return. The family does not know exactly what the Ukrainian side is doing to secure Kolykhaev’s release or why the name of the mayor of Kherson still does not appear among those being returned home.

The captive mayor’s son, Sviatoslav Kolykhaev, has written hundreds of appeals during this time, met with officials, appealed to the President, and tried to draw public attention to the case. In response, he received form letters or vague explanations such as “Russia won’t hand him over.” Even the testimonies of released captives, who saw his father in Russian prisons and described his condition, have not yet changed the situation.

“Apparently, it’s in someone’s interest to keep him there and not send him back here,” says Sviatoslav, because he doesn’t know how else to get through to his own government.

UA.NEWS journalists spoke with Sviatoslav Kolykhaev about why his father is still not among those released, what is happening during the negotiations, why even the testimonies of released prisoners have not led to any progress, and what the family expects from the Ukrainian authorities.

“Russia won’t hand him over”—that’s no explanation

On June 28, 2022, Ihor Kolykhaiev was taken prisoner by the Russians. According to accounts from people who have returned home, he is being held in penal colonies in the Perm Krai. The family knows about beatings, the cold, health problems, and constant pressure. Not only are their thoughts constantly on their father, but Sviatoslav cannot get a clear answer from Ukrainian officials about what is being done to secure his release.

Over the past four and a half years, he says he has exhausted every available means to bring the case to the attention of the relevant officials. He has written hundreds of appeals, but instead of concrete details, he has received identical responses in which mostly only the dates have changed.



Sviatoslav Kolykhaev with his father

“Over the past 4.5 years of trying to get him back, I’ve used every lever and tool available to me as a citizen to draw attention to the case, get answers, and find out if there’s any specific procedure or process for bringing him home. This ranged from official letters—of which I wrote hundreds—to receiving the same boilerplate responses, where only the date changed. In other words, there was no concrete information for me.

I’m trying not to blame the government; I’m trying to urge it to take a clear stance regarding the mayor of Kherson. As of today, I clearly understand that there is no such stance. There’s some gossip, there’s disregard, and there’s silence. They don’t tell me whether there’s a plan, what steps are being taken, what or who is standing in the way, or why this is happening. When we start raising these issues, we either lose contact, or we’re given vague, general responses like “Russia won’t hand him over” or “Russia isn’t responding to us.”

Separately, Sviatoslav discusses the responses from the Ombudsman’s Office. According to him, Dmytro Lubinets assured the young man that the office had sent four letters to Russia regarding Igor Kolykhaev. That’s one letter per year. Is this considered sufficient, especially given that we’re talking about the release of a man who has been held captive in Russia for over four years?

“But the fact that they… well, I mean, for example, the Ombudsman’s Office says it has sent four letters over the four years of my father’s captivity. This is the latest information from last month: The Ombudsman’s Office said it had sent four letters. That’s one letter per year for the entire period of his captivity. I believe this is not a mechanism at all, but rather a mockery of the situation itself and the family. Because from the people who are directly responsible for my father’s return, one letter a year to Russia—to which the Russians do not respond—is, to put it mildly, insufficient.

It all depends on how the issue is framed. Is this a matter of national importance? Has such a task been set? Because if the task is set by the state—that is, if it’s a national priority with a clear focus on its implementation—meaning the state wants to do this and has a specific goal, then the process and method will always be found.”

“Write Letters”: When a Family Can’t Get Answers Even at a Personal Meeting

Sviatoslav has met with Dmytro Lubinets on multiple occasions. According to him, the Ombudsman knows Igor Kolyhaev well and calls him a friend. However, even during face-to-face conversations, the family does not receive an answer to the main question: Is the release of the mayor of Kherson being discussed during direct negotiations with the Russian side?

“I’ll tell you how it went. It was a personal meeting with Mr. Lubinets. Not just one. He knows my father very well and calls him his friend in front of us. But we don’t get answers to our direct questions. We ask him straight to his face: When you meet personally with the Russian side, do you bring up the issue of Igor Kolyhaev? The answer: ‘Write us letters’—that’s what the Russians say.

I tell him: I don’t believe that. You’ve found the levers, mechanisms, and procedures for repatriating people—you’ve already brought back nearly 9,000 of our citizens. What letters? And then he says that they don’t respond to letters. You’re sitting across from someone at the negotiating table—the Ukrainian side has to take the initiative. This isn’t kindergarten.”

Sviatoslav emphasizes: the Russian side confirmed that it was holding his father as early as 2023. So, this isn’t about searching for a missing person, but about negotiations to secure the release of a specific captive. However, when Sviatoslav tries to publicly draw attention to the situation, his appeals are perceived not as a demand for action, but as an attempt to clash with the authorities.

“Russia confirmed his status in 2023: yes, we have this person. Therefore, the only way forward is through negotiations. But when there is no such position, when there are no results or answers, and all my attempts to raise this issue are met not as a call to action regarding a man who remained the sole representative of the authorities in the city during the occupation, but are perceived by the state as hostility... As if I want to annoy the authorities or say that we’re ‘not like them.’

But I have no one else! I have my government and specific officials who are handling this. I have no one else. And I simply don’t understand how else I’m supposed to move this process forward!”

The Cold of the Urals, Festering Sores, and Beatings

Sviatoslav has no direct contact with his father. Everything the family knows about his condition comes from released military personnel and civilians who were in the same penal colonies as him or saw him during roll calls and when he was taken to the bathhouse. Over the past four and a half years, there have been several dozen such people. Lately, the information has become scarcer—Svyatoslav suspects his father may have been placed in solitary confinement.

“There have been a lot of such people over the past 4.5 years—dozens, maybe more. Some shared a cell with him and told him everything about their lives; others heard him during morning roll call or saw him when he was taken to the bathhouse. Now there’s less information; perhaps they’ve isolated him somehow. The conditions there are horrific: it’s the Urals, it’s very cold, and to exert psychological pressure, they deliberately leave the windows in the cells open. At first, when they were first brought there, there were constant beatings and physical abuse, until tragedies involving journalist Viktoria Roshchina and the mayor of Dniprorudne occurred at that same detention facility. After that, inspectors arrived, and the treatment of the prisoners became slightly more lenient.”

Sviatoslav explains that the position of mayor in no way protects Kolykhaev from the prison regime; he is treated the same as other Ukrainian prisoners. Even when he was too sick to get out of bed, medical care was provided only when his condition became critical.

“There was a period when my father couldn’t get up at all: he was lying there with a high fever, and sores had appeared on his legs. If they weren’t changed or treated, everything started to fester, and an infection set in. Only then was he taken to the medical unit. I asked all the released soldiers: Is he treated any differently? No. It’s equally terrible for everyone—there are no privileges for him or anyone else.”

No Red Cross access, unanswered letters, and scammers

Sviatoslav has no active means of communication with his father. He has sent letters but does not know if they reached their destination. The Russian side claims that communication with prisoners of war is possible through the International Committee of the Red Cross. The committee itself explains that it has no access to the detention facilities because Russia does not allow its representatives to enter.

“I’ve written many letters; whether they reached him or not—I don’t know. The Russian side claims that the only channel of communication is the Red Cross. And the Red Cross, for its part, says: we have no means or access to these locations; Russia won’t allow it, so there’s nothing we can do. It’s a very difficult situation.”

In all this time, there has never been any real contact with Russian authorities who could provide any information about my father or propose a way to bring him home.

“There are a lot of charlatans; all families of prisoners of war face this—that’s true. But as for any of their agencies or those who are actually working on this—no, not once. No feedback, nothing at all.”

“An Empty Void Inside”: Why the Family Can’t Get Anything from the State

Sviatoslav has reached out to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the ombudsman, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), intelligence agencies, and the Office of the President. But every time the family asks why Ihor Kolykhaiev wasn’t included on the exchange lists, they hear the same thing: the Russians won’t hand him over.

“I’ve officially reached out to everyone I possibly can: the Coordination Headquarters, the Ombudsman, intelligence, and the Security Service of Ukraine. To everyone involved in prisoner-of-war issues and the security sector. I’ve also reached out to the Office of the President. As for personal meetings, Dmytro Lubinets turned out to be the most open. We ask the same question every time: why, after so many prisoner exchanges, has my father never once been included on the lists? We’re given the same one-line answer: “They won’t hand him over.” But that can’t be an explanation for four and a half years! If you’ve confirmed it—make sure they hand him over; negotiate!

You start to unravel this tangled web in private conversations: okay, “they won’t hand him over”—step two—what do we do? But inside, there’s nothing. A void. Have we utilized our powerful negotiating channels, which have their own, non-public positions? Why is there no clear public statement? We asked Lubinets, too: state a clear position. We’re still waiting for it. Stalling, ignoring the issue, and some kind of personal indifference.

Rumors are spreading that my father is collaborating with the Russians. I say: if he’s collaborating—bring him back, accuse him publicly, put him on trial, but at least give us something! No, they reply: “We have no questions; we know he’s in captivity; we’re working on it.” And it’s been four and a half years like this.

My father sends a plea for help to the President through released soldiers, emphasizing that he has not cooperated. And all this information—testimony about his condition, his own words—is officially recorded on camera by the Security Service of Ukraine. Everything is on record. But there has been no result, and there still isn’t.”

According to Sviatoslav, the testimonies of people who have seen his father, his pleas for help, and information about his health are being passed on to Ukrainian intelligence agencies. He claims that the SBU is recording these testimonies on video. However, the family does not see the collected data having any impact on the negotiations or bringing his release any closer.

Ihor Kolykhaiev, mayor of Kherson and now a prisoner of the Russian Federation

“It’s in someone’s interest to keep him there”: where do such thoughts come from?

Sviatoslav tried various ways to draw attention to the case. There were public appeals, personal conversations, and there was even a period when the family didn’t speak openly about his captivity for nearly a year, hoping that silence would help the negotiations. Now he believes that time was wasted. The lack of answers pushes him toward thoughts he calls premature—ones he’d prefer not to entertain at all, but cannot dismiss.

“I’ve taken various positions: I’ve spoken out publicly and behind the scenes. There was a period when I thought silence was needed, and we waited for nearly a year. We wasted that time. Today, I’ve taken a more specific and clear stance, stating the facts.

If neither I nor society has answers to these facts, they take shape on their own due to the information vacuum. Conclusions suggest themselves. It’s still too early to say for sure, but a sinister thought arises: perhaps it’s in someone’s interest to keep him there and not bring him back here. Perhaps for someone in our country, this arrangement is the most convenient?”

Sviatoslav does not name specific individuals who might benefit from his father’s prolonged detention in Russia. But he links his fears to what happened in Kherson in the spring of 2022. After all, Ihor Kolykhaiev remained in the city and continued to perform his duties as mayor even after Russian troops had already established an occupation regime there.

“As far as we recall, there were no representatives of local government or the authorities in general in the city. My father remained the only Ukrainian official who publicly expressed his position, strictly carried out the instructions from Kyiv and the President, and consistently reported in writing on the state of affairs.

He took a firm stance toward the Russians: he would continue to fulfill his duties as mayor, but if forcibly removed, he would resign. He told them this to their faces, outlined it in letters to the President and the government, and recorded a public address to the city’s residents in April. His enemies removed him; for a while, his team worked remotely, and then he was taken away.

Since then, there has been no official statement from the Ukrainian authorities. The President has visited liberated Kherson two or three times and has not said a single word about the mayor who remained loyal to the city.”

“Two or three sentences from the President would be enough”: the family is waiting for at least a token of recognition

Sviatoslav isn’t asking for a personal meeting with the President, nor is he asking him to reveal details of negotiations or special operations. His son needs at least a public signal that the state remembers his father, Igor Kolykhaev, and is working on his return. Even a brief mention during a conversation with journalists would give the family the sense that they are being heard.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/kristina/aqmoam1ddi76ftjst0yx7tkfu3wpfc5vmslsm0vd7our9e-utocv8dmy32qlb4n1wnssfa4cx5hurlhaajtnp86qez1ktxctgp7s9si-fhapuw.mp4

“I am addressing the President and do not expect a direct response from him to my face. But only he can provide clarity regarding the state’s support and its stance toward Igor Kolykhaev—whether through his advisors or through a response to a journalist during a press conference. I understand how this is done. It would be a signal to me and my family that we’ve been heard.

But in response—complete silence. I know 100% that these messages reach the President; they’re relayed to him. And yet they remain silent and don’t react at all.”

Igor Kolykhaev received the Order “For Courage,” Third Class, while the city was still under occupation. But for his family, this award cannot replace his return. Sviatoslav says he would like to hear at least a few sentences from the President or other officials about what is being done to secure the mayor’s release.

“What kind of response would be enough for me? Even just a simple public mention from the relevant people, from the President. There’s no need to devote an entire day to this—just 2–3 sentences during a press briefing or in the context of a conversation about Kherson would suffice: ‘We remember, we’re negotiating, we’re doing everything possible.’ So that I can see the process is moving forward. Don’t want to do it publicly? Fine, but why? Even though Dmytro Lubinets himself promised: ‘I’ll find a way to come out and say this publicly.’ Well, he still hasn’t found a way.”

“It all depends on the President”: who can provide an answer

Sviatoslav doesn’t know how much longer to wait or what exactly to expect. He’s particularly concerned about his father’s condition: according to accounts from released captives, his father was ill and didn’t receive proper medical care. The family has heard personal promises from officials more than once, but none of them have yet led to any results.

“When asked how much longer we should wait with hope… That’s a tough question; I don’t know. I’ve received many promises in private conversations, but not a single public statement that everyone could hear. I can’t give a specific timeframe. After all, we’re talking about my father’s condition—will he even be able to wait that long?”

Or could someone in power be blocking Kolykhaev’s return to his homeland due to personal or political interests? But Sviatoslav has no names, no suspicions.

“I don’t know of any specific person whose political or personal interests might be at play here. The answer is very simple. Let’s imagine that some ‘Person X’ really does have such a desire. Could this person hold up the process from all sides for four and a half years, issuing instructions, while we publicly appeal to the President, and the President supposedly knows nothing about it? No, they couldn’t. That’s pure fantasy.

If such a person exists, then the President knows about them and can either support their position or put an end to it. That is precisely why I am appealing to him as the guarantor of the Constitution, the only one capable of dispelling these doubts. In 2022, he issued personal orders, monitored the situation in Kherson, and is fully aware of everything.

I do not believe that he is unaware of the situation or has forgotten about the mayor of Kherson. Over the years, he must have formed his own position. And if that position was built on manipulation or false information from those who do not want his father to return, it must be urgently reconsidered. Today we have reached the peak of public outcry because society can no longer tolerate this silence.”

“How is it that the mayor, who remained loyal to Ukraine, is still not on the lists?”

Sviatoslav doesn’t understand why, over the years of prisoner exchanges, civilians who ended up in Russian prisons by accident have been returning home, yet his father is still not among those released. He isn’t asking for Igor Kolykhaev to be put at the front of the line. But he believes that a man who stayed in occupied Kherson and refused to collaborate with the Russians should have been given a chance to return long ago.

“I can’t explain why this story has suddenly become such a media sensation right now. I’ve been working to get my father released for years. I wake up in the morning and think, ‘What can I do for him today?’ I go to school, and after classes, I write letters, appeals, and petitions over and over again. My father, a government official who has taken a clear pro-Ukrainian stance from the very beginning, has never once been included on any prisoner exchange lists. How is that possible? I don’t have an answer for that. He shouldn’t have to be the first or any kind of special case. But eventually, his turn should come.”

Russia confirmed that it was holding Igor Kolykhaev back in 2023, almost immediately after his detention began. Sviatoslav compares this situation to the case of Oleksandr Babich, the mayor of Hola Prystan, whom the Russians did not recognize as a prisoner of war for a long time and only recently confirmed his status. According to Kolykhaev’s son, following the official confirmation, the Ukrainian side should have moved on to concrete negotiations regarding his release.

“Of course, it should have been his turn. Or it should have been a separate negotiation process. I think that when the Russians officially confirmed his status in 2023, it was a clear signal: yes, he’s with us, he’s an official prisoner of war—please engage in dialogue. By way of comparison: the occupiers took a very long time to confirm Babich, the mayor of Hola Prystan, and only did so recently. But they confirmed Igor back in 2023. Why, despite this, there is still no result—that’s a question we simply cannot get an answer to.”

Over the past four and a half years, Sviatoslav has visited dozens of offices, written hundreds of letters, and heard countless explanations that still haven’t answered the main question: what exactly is being done to bring his father home? He isn’t asking for special conditions, nor is he demanding that secret details of the negotiations be disclosed. He wants to know that Igor Kolykhaev hasn’t been forgotten and that his release truly remains a priority for the Ukrainian government.

For now, the family lives between sporadic news from released captives, stacks of new appeals, and anticipation. Every time the response is yet another “Russia won’t hand him over,” Sviatoslav’s question arises once again: if Russia won’t hand him over, what is Ukraine doing to bring him back?

Read us on