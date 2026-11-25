On the night of Tuesday, November 25, Russian occupiers focused their main attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The situation in Zaporizhzhia remains the most critical at this time.

“Last night, the main attack targeted the energy sector: substations, power generation facilities, power lines, and gas infrastructure. There has been damage in the Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions. The situation is most critical in Zaporizhzhia; all attention is currently focused there,” the prime minister noted.

Koretsky added that energy companies are taking all necessary measures to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible.

“The enemy also struck logistics routes in the south of the country. Civilian facilities and residential buildings have been damaged. One person was killed in the Kyiv region. My sincere condolences to the family,” the prime minister said.

Koretsky added that energy officials are taking all necessary measures to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible.

“The enemy also struck logistics routes in the south of the country. Civilian facilities and residential buildings were damaged. One person was killed in the Kyiv region. My sincere condolences to the family,” the prime minister said.

He also thanked everyone who is cleaning up the aftermath of the enemy shelling and rebuilding what has been destroyed.

This was reported with reference to a statement by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

On November 25, a high-rise residential building in Odesa was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.

One person was killed as a result of the enemy strike on the night of November 25. Civilian business facilities were also damaged, including the “Epicenter” shopping center and a “Nova Poshta” branch.

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