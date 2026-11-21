Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a series of statements regarding Ukraine, casting doubt on its historical right to its own territory. He called southeastern Ukraine and a significant part of central Ukraine, including Kyiv, “historically Russian lands,” and accused the Ukrainian government of allegedly fostering “primitive Russophobia.”

“The southeastern part of Ukraine and a large part of central Ukraine, including Kyiv, are undoubtedly lands that have always belonged to Russia. The people living there were baptized in the same font as us; that is where we all came from,” said the Russian minister.

At the same time, Lavrov denied that the entire territory of Ukraine could be considered the homeland of a “single people.” According to him, “a culture and values” have taken shape in the west of the country that allegedly “oppose” Russia.

The Russian foreign minister also accused Ukrainian presidents, starting with Leonid Kuchma, of attempting “not to offend the West and Westerners” and of allegedly sweeping the problem under the rug. He claimed that they “always downplayed the severity of the problem,” which is why it eventually “erupted.”

Lavrov named the fight against so-called “primitive Russophobia”—which, he said, is being instilled in Ukraine—as one of Russia’s main goals.

“I think that right now our most important victory—aside from achieving the goals of the ‘special military operation’— but a task linked to this goal—to defeat the primitive Russophobia that they are trying to instill in Ukraine, or more precisely, in the territory now called Ukraine,” the Russian minister stated.

Lavrov also commented specifically on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He claimed that the head of state had allegedly “changed his tune and switched sides” and is now “kneeling before the ashes of Nazi criminals.”

In addition, the Russian minister groundlessly accused the Ukrainian authorities of intending to create a Pantheon of Heroes on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Lavrov called the graves—which, according to him, are planned to be placed there—“satanic.”

Lavrov made these remarks in the documentary “Our Baptism: The Primate,” which was released on Russian media outlets.

As a reminder, Moscow has prepared its own position paper on the formation of a new security architecture in Eurasia, which, according to the Kremlin’s plan, is to include all of its allies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the proposed system should not restrict the interests of any of the parties.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow’s goals in the war against Ukraine remain unchanged, and that the lifting of the so-called restrictions on the rights of the Russian-speaking population must take place immediately and cannot be subject to negotiation. He made these remarks to reporters following the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila.

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