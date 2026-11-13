Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that he had not heard of any plans for a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka. According to him, the main focus is currently on the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that he is currently unaware of any plans for a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka, in the Donetsk region, similar to the mission in Oleshky. Lubinec made this statement during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s temporary investigative commission.

“At this time, I am not aware of any plans for a similar humanitarian mission. I first heard about this initiative—as, I’m sure, did all Ukrainian citizens—from the media following the meeting between the Russian president and U.S. special representatives,” Lubinets said.

He added that Kostiantynivka was not even mentioned among the potential settlements where such humanitarian missions might be organized.

“Although we do have a preliminary list of such settlements, we have primarily focused our attention on the Kherson region—specifically, the part of the Kherson region that is temporarily occupied by Russia. As far as I know, a humanitarian crisis of this kind—that is, the extremely difficult and dire living conditions faced by Ukrainian citizens—is currently unfolding not only in Oleshky but also in other settlements in the Kherson region,” Lubinets noted.

Earlier, Peskov stated the conditions under which Russia would agree to a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka.

DeepState refuted Putin’s claims regarding the occupation of Kostiantynivka.

Atesh stated that Russia intends to deploy troops to Kostiantynivka under the guise of a humanitarian mission.

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