Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that Western countries have allegedly caused more than a quadrillion dollars in damages to their former colonies.

He called the sanctions a manifestation of neocolonialism and stated that Russian diplomats would seek recognition of them as a crime against humanity at the UN.

“Centuries of barbaric exploitation, the forcible redistribution of territories, and the destruction of traditional ways of life ensured the prosperity of the metropolises at the expense of the subjugated peoples. They are, in essence, still prospering today—many thanks to what they have done over the past centuries,” said Dmitry Medvedev.

According to Medvedev, Western states have enriched themselves for centuries through the exploitation and subjugation of other peoples. At the same time, the “For the Freedom of Nations!” movement, at whose meeting he spoke, has been operating under the auspices of the “United Russia” party since February 2024.

It was previously reported that the European Union is developing another package of sanctions against Russia, which is scheduled to be adopted in November 2026 after approval by all member states of the bloc. Among the entities subject to the restrictions are primarily Russian regional banks and oil refineries, as well as foreign companies from China and the United Arab Emirates that facilitate the circumvention of previous barriers. At the same time, the EU plans to significantly expand export restrictions on Russian companies.

The package was finally approved at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on November 16, and the restrictions will also cover companies that facilitate the operations of the shadow fleet.

The EU’s new sanctions list includes Russia’s largest oil refineries—specifically the Moscow, Omsk, Saratov, Khabarovsk, and Ilsk refineries—as well as a number of other companies in the oil industry.

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