U.S. First Lady Melania Trump hopes that Ukraine and Russia will be able to agree on a ceasefire by Christmas. According to her, negotiations with representatives of both countries are ongoing.

When asked about her Christmas wish, the First Lady of the United States said: “Of course, I would like peace throughout the world, but first and foremost, I would very much like to see more ceasefires. We could achieve this very quickly if both Ukraine and Russia were ready. I’m already in talks, so perhaps we’ll have another ceasefire by Christmas.”

Melania Trump also mentioned the ceasefire agreement for a humanitarian mission in Oleshky, which she had been working on with representatives from Russia and Ukraine.

“I was involved in every detail and am very glad that 800 people were able to be freed. Now they have a warm home, food, and medicine. Among them were many elderly people, as well as children. I hope they have a wonderful Christmas,” the First Lady of the United States noted.

She made these remarks during the “All-American Christmas Tree Lighting” event, which was broadcast on Fox News.

Zelenskyy said that the next round of negotiations could take place before Christmas.

Read us on