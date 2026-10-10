Over the past 24 hours, Russia damaged 28 facilities in five districts of the Kyiv region with missile drones

Six people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Kyiv region over the past 24 hours on October 9. Enemy drones damaged residential buildings and infrastructure in five districts of the region.

Three people were injured

during a nighttime attack on the Bucha district. All were hospitalized at a local hospital. Among the injured was a woman born in 1937 who suffered an acute stress reaction. Two other people sustained shrapnel wounds and burns.

A private residential building also caught fire as a result of the attack. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

In total, over the past 24 hours, 28 structures were damaged in the Kyiv region, 24 of which were private homes:

Buchanskyi District. Five structures were damaged: three private homes, a warehouse, and an infrastructure facility.

Fastiv District. Eight private homes were damaged.

Brovary District. Damage was reported to ten private homes.

Obukhiv District. Four properties were damaged: three private homes and one infrastructure facility.

Vyshhorod District. One infrastructure facility was damaged.

This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As a reminder, on the night of October 9–10, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ivano-Frankivsk five times.

On the night of October 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 160 strike drones, including 110 Shahed jet drones. Russian forces also deployed “Gerbera” drones and “Parody” decoy drones.

On the morning of October 10, Russian forces launched drone attacks on western regions of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

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