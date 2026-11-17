A massive drone attack on Moscow took place on the evening of November 16 and into the night of November 17. Local residents reported explosions and falling debris, and operations at all airports in the Russian capital were suspended.

This was reported by the media, citing a post by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Rosaviatsiya, and Rospublika.

It should be noted that Sobyanin began reporting on downed UAVs after 7:00 p.m. By midnight, according to his data, approximately 200 drones had already been destroyed as they approached Moscow.

Amid the attack, explosions were heard in the capital and the Moscow region. There were also reports of debris from downed drones falling to the ground. Emergency and other specialized services are working at the scenes.

Due to the threat in the sky, operations were suspended at all four Moscow airports: Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky. The restrictions affected both departures and arrivals.

Russian media reported that dozens of planes headed for Moscow were forced to change their routes and land in other cities.

Around midnight, Rosaviatsiya announced a partial lifting of the restrictions. Some airports began allowing flights to depart, though arrivals remained limited.

According to an airport tracking service, restrictions at Sheremetyevo were lifted at 11:50 p.m. Moscow time, while they remained in place at the other three airports.

Additionally, a substation in Kursk that serves 400,000 customers caught fire.

As a reminder, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was halted due to a second attack on November 17.

A series of explosions rocked Moscow during an attack by Ukrainian drones.

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