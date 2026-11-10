One person was killed and another injured in the Chernihiv region after a car struck a landmine

In the Horodnya community of the Chernihiv district, a passenger car struck an explosive device while traveling on a dirt road. As a result of the explosion, a man born in 1970 was killed, and another passenger, born in 2008, was injured.

“Today around noon in the Chernihiv district, a passenger car struck an explosive device while traveling on a dirt road. The vehicle caught fire as a result of the explosion,” the rescue service reported.

Source: Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Chernihiv Oblast.

As a reminder, near the village of Mukoshyn in the Kamin-Kashyrskyi District, a tractor struck an anti-tank mine while performing forestry work.

In the Sumy region, a 17-year-old boy died after stepping on an explosive device in the Vorozhba community. The teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, but doctors were unable to save him.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 1,757 people have been affected by explosions caused by landmines and other explosive devices. Of these, 510 have died, and another 1,247 have been injured.

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