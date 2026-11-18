On November 18, Russian forces launched several attacks using FPV drones against a facility belonging to the Dnipropetrovsk branch of “Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine.”

Several strikes damaged the gas company’s vehicles, but no employees were injured.

“For our teams in frontline communities, such attacks have already become part of the daily risk. Gas distribution infrastructure and vehicles—without which the crews cannot do their jobs—are under attack,” she noted.

Kinder emphasized that when organizing work under such conditions, the company must take the security situation into account so as not to expose employees to additional danger.

This was reported by Lyudmyla Kinder, Chair of the Board of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC.

Russian invaders attacked a Naftogaz facility in the Poltava region.

Russian drones attacked a Naftogaz facility in the Poltava region.

Earlier, the occupiers struck a Naftogaz facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region with rocket-powered drones.

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