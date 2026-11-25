There are currently 53,400 people living in the territory of Donetsk Oblast controlled by Ukraine. Of these, about 45,000 remain in settlements where active hostilities are ongoing.

“The number of people remaining in the region’s territory controlled by Ukrainian authorities stands at 53,400. In settlements classified as active combat zones—and we have 20 such communities—there are about 45,000 people remaining,” Petlin said.

He also noted that 877 children are in the zone of active hostilities. According to local authorities, 12,300 civilians have left the Donetsk region since the beginning of November.

In total, since February 2022, more than 1,487,000 people—including more than 218,000 children—have been evacuated from their permanent places of residence in the Donetsk region under Ukrainian government control.

Dmytro Petlin, a representative of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, announced this during an online briefing.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, November 24, a mandatory evacuation of children, along with their parents or other legal guardians, was announced in the Donetsk region from all settlements in the Oleksandrivka and Cherkasy communities.

Residents of the temporarily occupied village of Khrestivka (formerly Kirovske) in the Donetsk region complained about the lack of heating and prolonged power outages, which caused temperatures in apartments to drop to 12–13 degrees. According to local residents, the heating season in the town has not yet begun, and electricity was supplied for a total of about six hours over the course of six days.

Read us on