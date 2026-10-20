David Fedorov, a 19-year-old resident of Cheboksary, died in the war against Ukraine after being detained and beaten by police in May; three days later, he found himself on the front lines.

His mother, Polina, reported her son’s death. The young man’s remains were sent to the Russian center for receiving and dispatching the remains of fallen soldiers in Rostov-on-Don.

According to the publication ASTRA, on May 19, Fedorov was assigned as a driver in military unit No. 22316, even though he did not have a driver’s license. On July 23, during a combat mission, he was driving a buggy when it was struck by a drone. Another report stated that the soldier went missing near the village of Mayak in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk Oblast.

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His mother claims that before being sent on the mission, David’s unit was converted into an assault unit. According to her, her son purchased the buggy in which he was killed with his own money.

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Polina also stated that the signature on the military contract differs from her son’s signature in his passport. She is convinced that David did not want to sign the contract and was eager to return home.

After the young man’s death, unknown individuals attempted to reset the password on his Apple account and disable the “Find My” feature.

The mother filed complaints with the military prosecutor’s office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding the police officers’ actions during the arrest. The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that no violations by law enforcement officers were found. The prosecutor’s office claims that Fedorov signed the contract voluntarily. Polina plans to go to court to challenge the circumstances of the case.

Zelenskyy stated that monthly losses among Russian troops have reached 43,000 personnel.

Over the course of October 13, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,650 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on Russian military losses as of October 14, 2026. Total losses since the start of the war have amounted to approximately 1,557,350 personnel.

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