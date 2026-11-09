There were 148 clashes on the front lines: the heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors

Over the past 24 hours, 148 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers were recorded along the front lines. The heaviest fighting took place in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors.

In these sectors of the front, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled more than 20 attacks by Russian troops.

“In total, 148 combat clashes have occurred since the start of this 24-hour period. The enemy carried out 48 airstrikes and dropped 163 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 4,608 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,967 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions,” the statement reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, since the start of the day, the occupiers have carried out two airstrikes, used three guided bombs, and carried out 46 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including one attack using a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units six times toward the settlements of Okhrimivka, Khrypuny, Mala Vovcha, and in the areas of Starytsia and Chugunivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

Six attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector toward Lyman and in the area of the settlement of Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance toward Piskunivka and in the area of the settlement of Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out two assaults, attacking toward Vasyutynske and in the area of Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Mykolaipillia. One engagement is ongoing.

The enemy carried out twelve attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Svitle, and Molodetske, as well as toward the settlements of Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 59 occupiers were eliminated and 30 wounded here today; nine vehicles, 18 special equipment units, eight UAV command posts, 33 enemy shelters, and an enemy ammunition depot were destroyed. Nine vehicles, four artillery systems, four specialized vehicles, five UAV control stations, and 151 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 286 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks toward the town of Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers carried out one assault, attacking in the Stepove area.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation.

This was reported on Facebook, citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m. on November 9, 2026.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines.

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the hottest.

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