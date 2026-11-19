Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks along several sectors of the front. The enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk sectors, where a total of 45 assault operations were recorded.

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 71 airstrikes, during which they dropped 239 guided bombs.

In addition, the enemy deployed 4,582 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,027 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions. Of these, 29 attacks were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.

Settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions came under enemy fire.

Specifically, in the Sumy region, the following settlements were shelled: Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Bachivsk, Iskriskivshchyna, Volfyne, Neskuchne, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Atynske, Bezsalivka, Luzhky, Topolia, Ryzhivka, Simeychyne, Doroshivka, and Vilna Sloboda were shelled in the Sumy region.

In the Chernihiv region, Khrinivka, Yeline, and Hati came under fire. At the same time, Vilna Sloboda was hit by an airstrike.

Situation on the Front

Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions: the enemy carried out three attacks, launched two airstrikes using four guided bombs, and fired 68 times at Ukrainian military positions and populated areas. Four of the shelling incidents involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern Slobozhansky sector: Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks toward Okhrimivka, Riznykove, and Kolodyazne.

Kupiansk sector: The enemy launched a single assault toward Mitrofanivka.

Lymansk direction: Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks by the occupiers toward Myrne, Zarichne, Lymansk, and Yampil.

Sloviansk sector: The enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Piskunivka, Kryva Luka, Yampil, and Mykolaivka.

Kostiantynivka sector: 16 attacks were recorded. The invaders advanced in the Kostiantynivka area and toward Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Kucherovyi Yar, Toretsk, Sofiivka, and Vilne.

Pokrovsk sector: The enemy carried out 17 attacks, attempting to advance toward Hannivka, Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Novofedorivka, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne.

Oleksandrivka sector: The enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

Situation in the south

Hulyaypil sector: The occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice, attempting to advance toward Dolynka and Yegorivka.

Orikhiv sector: One enemy attack toward Zarichne was recorded.

Dnipro sector: The enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of Russian troops forming offensive groups have been detected.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,970 Russian occupiers. New data on Russian military losses was released as of November 19, 2026.

There were 205 battles on the front lines over the past day, and 80 occupiers were neutralized in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Russians have intensified their offensive on Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka, according to Zelenskyy.

Video: GUR fighters ambushed the occupiers in the Kakhovka Forest.

Read us on