Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,620 Russian occupiers and destroyed 1,494 UAVs and 52 artillery systems. There were 135 combat engagements on the front lines, with the enemy launching the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an operational summary as of the morning of November 17, 2026.

According to military command, the Russian army’s total losses over the past 24 hours also included two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, four multiple launch rocket systems, a heavy flamethrower system, and ten ground-based robotic systems.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed 521 vehicles and four pieces of specialized equipment belonging to the occupying forces.

Russian Attacks and Strikes by the Defense Forces

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out two missile strikes and 90 airstrikes, dropping 262 guided bombs. The enemy also deployed 9,018 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,284 shelling attacks on Ukrainian settlements and Defense Forces positions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck two areas where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated, a drone command post, and two artillery systems.

Situation on the Front

Russian troops were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near Toretsk, Vilne, Dobropillia, Svitle, and Molodetske, as well as in the direction of Kuchero-Yar, Hruzke, Myrne, and Serhiivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian military positions six times, attempting to advance toward Ternuvate, Dolynka, and Yegorivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled four Russian attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses near Zarichne and in the direction of Lyman. The same number of attacks was recorded in the Sloviansk sector—toward Ozerny and Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers attempted to advance four times in the area of the city of the same name. In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks toward Okhrimivka.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk sectors, Russian troops carried out four airstrikes using eight guided bombs and shelled the positions of Ukrainian defenders and populated areas 18 times. One of the attacks was carried out using a multiple-launch rocket system.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one attempted assault toward Popasna was recorded. Meanwhile, in the Kupiansk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Dnipro sectors, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations.

The General Staff also reported that no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

As of November 17, Russian military losses had risen by another 1,620 occupiers.

A total of 133 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the hottest spot.

Ukrainian Su-27s struck a base of Russian drone operators in the Donetsk region.

Read us on