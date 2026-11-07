As of 10:00 p.m. on November 6, there had been 180 combat engagements on the front lines. Russian forces carried out 53 airstrikes, dropped 170 guided bombs, and deployed more than 3,600 kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian military repelled the most attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector, where the enemy launched 15 assaults.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army also carried out 1,746 shelling attacks on Ukrainian settlements and Defense Forces positions.

Situation in the North and East

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops carried out one airstrike and dropped six guided bombs. The occupiers also shelled Ukrainian unit positions and populated areas 65 times. Four of these attacks were carried out using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times. The Russians attempted to advance toward Ternova, Zakharivka, Okhrimivka, and Mykolaivka. Two of these attacks were still ongoing at the time of this report’s publication.

In the Kupiansk sector, the occupiers launched two assaults on Ukrainian positions toward Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attempts to advance. The attacks took place in the direction of Druzhlyubivka, Ivanivka, and Lyman. One battle in this sector of the front was still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled two Russian attempts to advance in the areas of Kryva Luka and Orekhuvatka. In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

15 assaults on the Kostiantynivka sector

The Kostiantynivka sector remains one of the most intense sections of the front. Here, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 Russian assaults.

The occupiers attacked near Kostiantynivka and also attempted to advance toward Novoselivka, Novohryhorivka, Dovha Balka, Druzhkivka, Kucherove Yar, and Vilne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops carried out four attacks. They attempted to advance near Vodyanske, Serhiivka, and Molodetske. According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, over the past 24 hours in this sector, Ukrainian forces eliminated 27 Russian occupiers and wounded another 16.

The Defense Forces also destroyed four vehicles, ten specialized pieces of equipment, and four enemy shelters. Another eight vehicles, one electronic warfare system, four specialized systems, three drone control centers, and 35 Russian shelters were damaged. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed or neutralized 130 drones of various types.

Fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region and other sectors

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks. The Russians attempted to advance toward Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirky, and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro sectors, the occupiers did not carry out any assaults.

According to the General Staff, no significant changes in the situation were recorded on other sections of the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an operational summary as of 10:00 p.m. on November 6.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues to attack Ukraine’s energy, heating, and water infrastructure, as well as civilian logistics.

The village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, despite regular claims by the Russian command that it has allegedly been captured.

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