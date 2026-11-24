On November 24, 184 combat engagements took place on the front lines between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops. The enemy launched the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian forces repelled 27 assaults. In total, the Russian army carried out 49 airstrikes, dropped 152 guided bombs, and deployed more than 2,600 kamikaze drones over the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the day, Russian troops have also carried out 1,120 shelling attacks on Ukrainian settlements and Defense Forces positions. Fighting was still ongoing in several sectors of the front at the time of this report’s publication.

Where the Russian Army Tried to Advance

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions three times. Fighting took place near Bachivsk, Korenka, and Mala Korchakivka.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted to advance twice near Okhrimivka. Both attempts were unsuccessful.

In the Lyman sector, nine combat engagements were recorded. Russian troops attacked in the areas of Platonivka, Hrekivka, Novoyegorivka, Lyman, Zarichne, and Dibrova. Two battles in this sector were still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, seven clashes occurred near Yampil and Kryva Luka. Two more battles were still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops launched 12 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoplatonivka, and Mykolaipillia. Three clashes were still ongoing as of this evening.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 27 attacks were repelled

The highest number of Russian assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian forces stopped 27 enemy attempts to advance. The occupiers attacked near Kuchero-Yar, Hruzke, Stepiv, Chernihivka, Krasnopodillia, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Kamianka, Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, over the past 24 hours in this sector, the Russian army lost 58 soldiers killed and another 15 wounded. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed:

10 vehicles;

two units of specialized equipment;

two drone control stations;

21 Russian troop shelters.

Another 10 vehicles, four UAV control centers, and 88 enemy shelters were damaged. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed or neutralized 115 Russian drones of various types.

Fighting in the South and Other Sectors of the Front

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attempts to storm positions near Voskresenka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian positions ten times. Fighting took place near Novoye Zaporozhye, Zlagoda, Vozdvizhivka, Rivne, Kopaniv, Verkhnia Tersa, Novoselivka, and Huliaipil. Three clashes were still ongoing at the time of this report.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Defense Forces repelled three attempts by Russian troops to advance. The attacks took place in the areas of Yurkivka and Pavlivka.

In the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, and Dnipro sectors, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations. No significant changes in the situation were reported on other sections of the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an operational summary as of 10:00 p.m. on November 24.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had broken its annual record for losses since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 soldiers, already exceeding the figure for the entire year of 2024 (430,790 people).

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

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