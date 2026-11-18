On November 18, there were 205 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops along the front lines. The occupiers were most active in their attempts to attack in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

“In total, 205 combat engagements have taken place since the start of this day. The enemy carried out 55 airstrikes and dropped 181 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 2,960 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,523 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, since the start of the day, the occupiers have carried out three assault operations, launched one airstrike, dropping one guided aerial bomb, and carried out 56 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, four of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units four times in the areas of Okhrimivka, Riznykove, and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched one assault toward Mitrofanivka.

Five attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector toward Myrne, Zarichne, Lyman, and Yampil. Fighting continues.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 12 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Piskunivka, Kryva Luka, Yampil, and Mykolaivka. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted to improve its positions by attacking toward Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults: near the town of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Kucherove Yar, Toretsk, Sofiivka, and Vilne.

The enemy carried out 17 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Hannivka, Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Novofedorivka, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 73 occupiers were neutralized here today, and 7 were wounded; ten vehicles, two special-purpose vehicles, and 31 enemy shelters were destroyed. A tank, two vehicles, three artillery pieces, three special-purpose vehicles, a UAV command post, and 79 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 162 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks directed toward the settlements of Dolynka and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders attempted to advance toward Zarichne.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concluded.

This is stated in a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 10:00 p.m.

Over the past 24 hours, 139 battles took place on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian multiple-launch rocket system. The system was detected near a forest belt behind enemy lines, after which drone operators delivered a precision strike. The drone hit the ammunition supply, resulting in the destruction of the MLRS.

On November 17, an An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in the Kemerovo region of the Russian Federation while flying from Novosibirsk to Kansk. According to preliminary reports from Russian media, the entire crew was killed. Television channels are reporting 17 fatalities.

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