Over the past 24 hours, 211 combat engagements took place on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole sectors.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 enemy attacks; in the Pokrovsk sector, 19; and in the Huliaipole sector, 18 combat engagements.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 82 airstrikes, during which it dropped 263 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 9,576 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,478 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 42 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

The following settlements, in particular, came under enemy fire:

Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Vovkivka, Yastrubshchyna, Luzhky, Sopych, Kucherivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Studenok, Mala Slobidka, Fotovyzh, Smoline, Kozache, Seredyna-Buda, Volfyne, Velyka Berizka, and Shpil in Sumy Oblast;

Huta-Studenetska, Kamin, Bleshnya, Logi in Chernihiv Oblast.

The settlement of Pustogorod was struck by an airstrike.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ missile units and artillery struck four areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, as well as two artillery pieces and one enemy UAV command post.

Combat Operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions over the past day, the aggressor carried out three airstrikes, using six guided aerial bombs, and fired 37 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia, Izbytske, Chaikivka, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, and Shevyakivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made no attempts to improve its position.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched eight attacks toward the settlements of Stepove, Kolodyazi, Lyman, Zarichne, Donetske, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out four attacks in the areas around the settlements of Orykhuvatka, Yampil, Kryva Luka, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers carried out one assault operation toward Vasyutynske.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 24 attacks were recorded. According to updated information, the invaders conducted offensive operations in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Dovha Balka, Druzhkivka, Rusyn Yar, Petrivka, Toretsk, Priyut, Vilne, and Zolotyi Kolodyaz.

The enemy carried out nineteen attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Hannivka, Rodynske, Svitle, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.



In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 18 times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Uspishne, Ternuvate, Yegorivka, Hirke, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers launched two attacks toward Yegorivka.

In the Dnipro sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



191 clashes in the past 24 hours—the Russians are pressing forward in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors.

A warehouse complex belonging to the Russian marketplace OZON in Omsk was partially destroyed by fire following a strike by FP-1 drones. The company Fire Point released a satellite image showing the aftermath of the attack. According to the company, the drones traveled more than 2,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Operators from the “Volya” battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade carried out an operation lasting nearly a full day to recover the body of a fallen Ukrainian soldier on the outskirts of Vovchansk. To do this, they enlisted the help of a Russian prisoner of war whom they had captured using a drone.

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