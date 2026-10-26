Since the start of the day on Monday, October 26, there have been 185 combat engagements along the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. The heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 48 airstrikes and dropped 155 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,385 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,007 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, since the start of the day, the occupiers have carried out one airstrike, used two guided bombs, and carried out 37 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, two of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units six times in the direction of the settlements of Volokhivske, Okhrimivka, Shabelne, and Chuhunivka. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted three times to advance its positions, launching assaults toward Radkivka. Fighting continues.

Fighting in the East

Seven attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector toward Zelenaya Dolina, Kolodyaziv, and Lyman. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlements of Ozerne, Kryva Luka, and Mykolaivka. One enemy assault is ongoing.



In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assaults.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy assaults: in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Raiske, Novopavlivka, Vilne, and Kuchero-Yar. One enemy assault is still ongoing.

The enemy carried out twenty-five attacks in the Pokrovsk direction . The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Vilne, Sviatohorivka, Svitle, Myrne, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiya. Three attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 45 occupiers were eliminated and 5 were wounded here today; six vehicles, one special-purpose vehicle, and four enemy shelters were destroyed. Four enemy vehicles and 40 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 146 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

Situation in the South

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched one attack toward Piddubne.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy attacks toward the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhivka, Novoe Zaporizhzhia, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, and Charivne. Fighting continues.



In the Orikhiv and Dnipro sectors, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation.

This is stated in the summary from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m.

The General Staff of Ukraine has identified the hottest spots on the front lines over the past 24 hours .



. As a reminder , DeepState recorded Russian advances near Kostiantynivka and Vozdvyzhivka.



Earlier, the General Staff reported on Russian losses over the past 24 hours as of October 26.

We should add that the Ukrainian military struck Russian radar stations and command posts.

There were 146 combat engagements on the front lines over the past day—the heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction.

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