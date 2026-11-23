Since the beginning of November 23, there have been 123 combat engagements on the front lines. The heaviest fighting is taking place in the Kostiantynivka sector, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops eliminated 30 Russian occupiers and destroyed an ammunition depot.

Shelling

The enemy carried out 50 airstrikes and dropped 171 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,213 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,517 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, since the start of the day, the aggressor has carried out 1 attack, launched three airstrikes, dropping seven guided bombs, and carried out 70 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas.

Situation in the Kharkiv Region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units once near the town of Okhrimivka.



In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

Situation in the East

Two attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near Zarichne toward Lyman.



In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces halted three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the settlements of Dibrova and Yampil. One of these attacks is still ongoing.



In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not attack.



In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults: near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Vilne, and toward Mykolaipillia and Kucherove Yar. Three attacks are still ongoing.



The enemy carried out ten attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the towns of Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Vasylivka, Myrne, Molodetske, and toward Serhiivka.



According to preliminary estimates, 30 occupiers were eliminated and 23 were wounded here today; six vehicles, one electronic warfare system, 10 special equipment units, two UAV command posts, an ammunition depot, and 37 enemy shelters were destroyed. Six vehicles, six artillery pieces, three special-purpose vehicles, 12 UAV control stations, and 127 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 334 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Oleksandrivka sector.



In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks directed toward the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia and Rizdvyanka.



In the Orikhiv and Dnipro sectors, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.



In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat engagements took place on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting occurring in two sectors.

Over the past day, on November 21, the Russian army lost approximately 2,310 more soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,637,000, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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