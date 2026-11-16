Over the past 24 hours, 133 combat engagements took place along the front lines. Russian troops were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where they attempted to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces 13 times.

During these assaults, the occupiers lost nearly 70 soldiers.

"In total, 133 combat engagements have taken place since the start of this 24-hour period. The enemy launched one missile strike, carried out 57 airstrikes, and dropped 165 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 6,262 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,803 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day; the occupiers carried out one airstrike, dropped two guided bombs, and carried out 16 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units twice in the direction of the settlement of Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

Four attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector near Zarichne and toward the town of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward Ozerny and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched a single attack toward Popasna.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults in the area of the town of Kostiantynivka. One engagement is ongoing.

The enemy carried out thirteen attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Toretsk, Vilne, Dobropillia, Svitle, and Molodetsk, as well as toward the settlements of Kucheri Yar, Hruzke, Mirne, and Serhiivka. One enemy assault is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 54 occupiers were eliminated and 14 wounded here today; six vehicles, five special equipment units, two UAV command posts, and 39 enemy shelters were destroyed. Eight vehicles, two artillery pieces, one special equipment unit, four UAV control stations, 96 enemy shelters, and a fuel and lubricants depot were damaged. A total of 332 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

No assault operations were recorded in the Oleksandrivka sector.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks directed at the settlements of Ternuvate, Dolynka, and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro sectors, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation.

This was reported on Facebook, citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m. on November 16, 2026.

Over the past 24 hours, 171 clashes took place on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting occurring near Pokrovsk.

On the night of November 15, Russia reported a drone attack on industrial facilities in Tatarstan and the Rostov region. A fire broke out at the “Nizhnekamskneftekhim” petrochemical plant in Nizhnekamsk, and an electrical substation was damaged in Taganrog.

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