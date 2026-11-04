Over the past 24 hours, 179 combat engagements took place on the front lines. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector, where Russian troops attempted to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defenses 16 times. During these assaults, the occupiers lost nearly 60 soldiers.

“In total, 179 combat engagements have taken place since the start of this 24-hour period. The enemy carried out 61 airstrikes and dropped 200 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 4,877 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,862 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops,” the report states.

According to the General Staff, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Pokrovka and Boyaro-Lezhachi, where two combat engagements took place.

Over the past 24 hours, six enemy attacks were recorded in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction near Ternova, Starytsia, Rybalchyne, and Ambarne.

In the Lyman sector, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Novosergiivka, Stavky, Lyman, and Zarichne; one battle is still ongoing.

Two attacks by the occupiers were repelled in the Sloviansk sector near Nikonorivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our units halted the enemy’s advance on 10 occasions in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka.

A total of 16 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Serhiivka, Molodetsk, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 46 occupiers were killed and 12 wounded here today; 12 vehicles, 11 pieces of specialized equipment, six drone control stations, two ammunition depots, and 32 enemy shelters were destroyed. Eight vehicles, three artillery systems, four pieces of specialized equipment, four UAV control centers, and 178 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 171 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

Nine attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole sector near the settlements of Zlagoda, Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, and Yegorivka.

In the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk sectors, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation.

This was reported on Facebook, citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m. on November 4, 2026.

The Chernivtsi Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces struck more than 1,000 enemy targets in the Donetsk region over the past month.

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck more than 1,000 Russian boats and vessels.

We should add that the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an Iskander-M launcher.

There were 211 combat engagements on the front lines over the past day, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers eliminated another 1,590 invaders, according to the General Staff.

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