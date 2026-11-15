A female soldier and drone operator with the Sheikh Mansur Chechen Volunteer Battalion—a woman from Odesa known by the call sign Rayana—was killed on the front lines in the fight for Ukraine’s independence. She was the only woman in the unit, carried out complex combat missions in the Donetsk region, and fought to the very end for a free future for her son.

The loss was reported by the civil society organization “League of Muslim Women of Ukraine” and Seiran Arifov, chairman of the All-Ukrainian Association of Civil Society Organizations “Alraid.”

In civilian life, Rayana worked as a Muay Thai coach, raised her son, and attended a mosque in Kyiv. In 2024, she decided to join the Ukrainian Defense Forces, completed UAV pilot training, and became the first female volunteer in the battalion. On the front lines, she not only destroyed enemy equipment using drones but also headed the unit’s food supply headquarters and looked after the mosque in the frontline town of Kostiantynivka.

Her comrades and volunteers remember Rayana as an exceptionally courageous, determined, and radiant person. Ukrainian soldier Murad Nasirov noted that her self-sacrifice proved that love for one’s homeland and dignity know no nationality. Olga Konoval, director of the Serhiy Konoval Hero of Ukraine Foundation, also shared warm memories of her, emphasizing that Ukraine had lost a fantastic female warrior.

Source: NGO “League of Muslim Women of Ukraine,” Seiran Arifov.

Vasyl Velychko, a videographer from Poltava, was killed on the front lines. He worked for the local television channels IRT and “Misto Plus” before joining the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His wife announced his death on October 16.

Roman Maksymiuk, a former midfielder for the national team and Kyiv’s “Dynamo,” was killed in battles for Ukraine’s independence against Russian terrorist forces. His death was confirmed by DNA testing after a year of searching and hoping for his return.

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