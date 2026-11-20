Bogdan Khizhnyak, a soldier, soloist with the Zaporizhzhia Regional Philharmonic, performer, and host of city events, was killed on the front lines.

“Bogdan Khizhnyak, a talented soloist with the Zaporizhzhia Philharmonic, a defender of our country, a volunteer, a sincere person, a wonderful father, and someone who was always reliable in everything, was killed on the front lines. Another artistic family has been left bereaved, but he will always be with us. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Yulia Khizhnyak, his family, loved ones, and colleagues—this is an irreparable loss, and we mourn together. We bow our heads in deep respect to Bohdan for his service,” Konareva wrote.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Bohdan Khizhnyak began volunteering and later, in 2022, enlisted in the military.

In May 2023, the defender was awarded the honorary “Golden Cross” medal. The corresponding order was signed by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Iryna Konareva, the former director of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Philharmonic, reported the defender’s death.

Earlier, it was reported that Mykola Zinko, the former mayor of Rava-Ruska and head of the Lviv Regional Organization of the “Svoboda” All-Ukrainian Union, had been killed.

Vasyl Velychko, a videographer from Poltava, was killed on the front lines. He had worked for the local television channels IRT and “Misto Plus” before joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His wife announced his death on October 16.

Roman Maksymiuk, a former midfielder for the national team and Kyiv’s “Dynamo,” was killed in battles for Ukraine’s independence against Russian terrorist forces. His death was confirmed by DNA testing after a year of searching and hoping for his return.

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