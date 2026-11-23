In November, Artur Nazarov, a photographer, videographer, and soldier from Sumy, was killed on the front lines. According to the Institute of Mass Information, he became the 146th media professional to die as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

In civilian life, Nazarov worked as a freelancer; he was well-known in the region’s journalism community and collaborated with the Sumy newspaper “Panorama,” with whose editorial staff he created the memorial project “Glory to the Heroes” about fellow Sumy residents who died in the ATO. During the Revolution of Dignity, he worked as a photographer on the Maidan, documenting assaults, sniper rotations, and human casualties—where he himself was wounded— and in 2014–2015, he fought in eastern Ukraine while continuing to practice photography.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Nazarov once again stood up to defend the country and, together with like-minded people, organized the “Hot Bartenders” group in Sumy, whose members made Molotov cocktails and conducted ground and aerial reconnaissance.

Source: Institute of Mass Information.

A court has officially declared journalist and soldier Samuil Proskuryakov deceased; he went missing while carrying out a combat mission in the Kherson region on October 15, 2022. For four years, there had been no information about his fate.

Ruslan Rudukan, a soldier with the 153rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, journalist, and media designer, was killed in action in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The defender of Ukraine was 47 years old.

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