In the Kharkiv region, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility, leaving 250,000 customers without power

On the night of November 8, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, approximately 250,000 customers were left without power.

According to him, the strike was carried out by an enemy drone of the “Geran-4” or “Shahed” type.

“As a result of a ‘Geran-4’ (or ‘Shahed’) enemy drone striking a critical infrastructure facility, approximately 250,000 customers in the Kharkiv region, as well as other critically important facilities, lost power,” Baksheev said.

According to preliminary information, there have been no reports of casualties resulting from the attack so far.

Utility workers are already working to repair the damage and restore power. However, the exact time when power will be restored to consumers remains unknown.

This was reported by Zlatopol Mayor Mykola Baksheev.

As a result of yet another massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure, more than 600,000 consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without electricity. Hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities are switching to backup power from generators.

On the night of November 8, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost its external power supply. Currently, its own needs are being met by backup diesel generators. This marks the 16th instance of a complete loss of external power to the ZNPP since the beginning of 2026.

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