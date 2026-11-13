A woman was killed in the Kharkiv region when she stepped on an explosive device; her daughter was injured

The tragedy occurred near the village of Karasivka in the Zolochiv community, where two women were injured by an unknown explosive device. One of them died, while the other was injured, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

“A 60-year-old woman was killed in the explosion. Her 30-year-old daughter sustained injuries to her arm and is currently receiving all necessary medical care,” Synyegubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region, damaging gas infrastructure. Some residents were temporarily left without gas service.

Over the course of 24 hours, from the morning of November 12 to the morning of November 13, Russian troops carried out more than 50 strikes on 25 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and one person was injured.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 52 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Fifteen people, including two children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Two local residents, aged 57 and 47, were killed on November 12 as a result of a drone attack in the Sumy region. The men were standing near a motorcycle in the Seredyna-Budsk community of the Shostka district, according to Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

A Russian strike on Vinnytsia injured several people and damaged a kindergarten building. Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported on the consequences of the attack.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were wounded, and some settlements were left without power.

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