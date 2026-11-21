During Operation “Bear Trap” in the north of the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces employed diversionary strikes, armored vehicles, and the massive deployment of drones. This helped thwart the Russian command’s plans to encircle Ukrainian Armed Forces units. Strict operational security and the remote mining of Russian troops’ supply routes were also key components of the operation.

Analysts note that Russian military officials claimed to have successfully surrounded thousands of Ukrainian servicemen in this area.

The Kremlin continues to use such claims in an attempt to persuade Western countries to accept Russia’s fabricated front line as the basis for peace negotiations. In reality, however, Ukrainian units were conducting an operation to liberate territory at that time.

According to the ISW, on November 20, a Ukrainian regiment reported that, as part of Operation “Bear Trap,” 204 square kilometers of territory and 14 settlements north and northeast of Velykyi Burluk had been liberated.

According to the map, Ukrainian forces liberated the following villages:

Komisarove;

Shyroke;

Chorne;

Nefedivka;

Shev'yakivka;

Vodyane;

Dovhenke;

Zarubinka;

Ustynivka;

Ivashkine;

Aniskine;

Vilkhuvatka;

Dovzhanka;

Chugunivka.

At the same time, four settlements remain under Russian military control: Ozerne, Bereznyky, Artylne, and Rublene.

Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Nastenko, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 475th Assault Regiment, told the BBC’s Ukrainian service that during the operation, troops adhered to strict operational security measures. According to him, the operation is ongoing, and Ukrainian units continue to clear individual border settlements.

According to the ISW, the Russian command planned to close in on Ukrainian forces near the village of Prykolotne. To do so, Russian forces were to advance simultaneously from two directions: from the east—through Artilne and Vilkhuvatka—and from the west—through Vovchansk and Bilyi Kolodyaz.

In late June 2026, Russian units crossed the border near Artilne and advanced toward Prykolotne. At that time, Ukrainian military sources assessed the situation as nearly critical.

At the same time, the ISW found no evidence that Russian forces had managed to encircle Ukrainian units in this area. This was despite statements made by the Russian Ministry of Defense and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov in September and October.

Russian military officials claimed that thousands of Ukrainian servicemen had been surrounded. These claims were also disseminated by Russian propagandists. On November 20, a Kremlin-linked blogger again reported fighting near Prykolotne.

As ISW analysts noted, reports of Operation “Bear Trap” indicate that the Ukrainian military used armored vehicles, in particular to carry out a diversionary attack. Its goal was to force the Russians to concentrate their forces in the wrong direction and lure them into the range of drones.

Specifically, the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed a T-80 tank and an M1 Abrams tank during the attack on Vilkhuvatka. This was intended to create the impression that the main Ukrainian offensive would take place in this very sector.

The Russian command interpreted these actions as preparations for a large-scale offensive and redeployed reserve units to the Vilkhuvatka area. However, Ukrainian drone operators struck the Russian forces while they were focused on the false target. Afterward, Ukrainian forces launched attacks in other sectors.

Oleksandr Nastenko, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 475th Assault Regiment, also reported that during other attacks, Ukrainian forces deployed tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

According to the ISW, another key element of the operation was the use of networked systems with repeaters to remotely lay mines along Russian ground routes.

These systems made it possible to lay mines along routes approximately 30 kilometers from the front line, hindering the movement and resupply of Russian units.

In addition, the Ukrainian military maintained strict operational security. As a result, the Russian command was unable to identify the true intent of the operation in a timely manner or prepare for the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Thus, a combination of diversionary attacks with armored vehicles, the massive use of drones, remote mining, and the concealment of plans allowed Ukrainian forces to carry out a successful operation in the north of the Kharkiv region.

This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Russian army’s total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to November 21, 2026—amount to approximately 1,634,860 personnel.

Since the start of the day on November 20, 2026, there have been 157 combat engagements on the front lines. Russian troops carried out the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attempts to advance. In total, the enemy carried out missile and air strikes, dropped 165 guided bombs, and deployed over 4,500 kamikaze drones.

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