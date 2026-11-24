Residents of the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit may not survive the winter due to a critical shortage of food and medicine. People who managed to escape the occupation report a humanitarian catastrophe and the threat of starvation for those remaining under the blockade.

About 100 civilians, mostly elderly, remain in the villages of Pokrovske, Vasylivka, and Heroiske. According to locals, they have almost no means of survival left. All livestock had to be slaughtered due to a lack of feed, and herds of feral horses were reportedly shot by Russian troops.

Local residents describe the situation as even more dire than in Oleshky. The settlements are cut off by water, and the coastline is heavily mined. People call the only route to the mainland the “road of death,” as civilians are regularly blown up by Russian mines while attempting to leave.

In gross violation of international humanitarian law, the Russians have blocked Ukrainians’ access to food and medicine—it is impossible to even purchase them. In effect, the Russian occupiers have turned civilians into hostages and are using them as “human shields,” thwarting any attempts at evacuation. Without urgent publicity and outside assistance, most residents of the spit will not survive until spring.

Important: It has just been reported that the Southern Defense Forces are considering the possibility of conducting a humanitarian mission to rescue the people. According to Colonel Denis Nosikov, commander of the “Odessa” Operational-Tactical Group, the military is exploring options for delivering essential food and medicine to residents of the occupied spit.

Background:

The Kinburn Spit is a sandy area in the south of Mykolaiv Oblast, located 4–7.5 km from Ochakiv. It is an extension of the Kinburn Peninsula and partially separates the Black Sea from the Dnipro-Bug Estuary. The spit is part of the Black Sea Biosphere Reserve.

Russian troops occupied the Kinburn Spit in March 2022, following the start of the full-scale invasion. It has remained under Russian occupation ever since.

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