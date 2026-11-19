In the Yahotyn community in the Kyiv region, a temporary power outage schedule remains in effect: three hours with power and nine hours without. The situation remains difficult due to repeated Russian shelling.

The damage to power infrastructure is very severe, so repairs will take time.

Despite the constant threat of new attacks, power workers are continuing their repair efforts. Specialists are doing everything possible to restore the damaged equipment to working order and resume power supply to community residents.

This was reported by DTEK.

Power restrictions will be in effect around the clock due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the power grid.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have targeted power generation, transmission, and distribution facilities. As of the morning of November 19, power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions.

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