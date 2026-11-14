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News War with the russian federation

A fire at warehouses in the Kyiv region was brought under control following a Russian attack

UA NEWS 14 November 2026 20:52
A fire at warehouses in the Kyiv region was brought under control following a Russian attack

In the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast, rescue workers contained a fire at some warehouses that broke out as a result of a Russian strike on November 14.

 

“As a result of enemy shelling in the Vyshhorod district, a fire broke out in three warehouse buildings. The fire has now been contained. Rescue workers are clearing debris and dousing the structures to prevent the fire from reigniting,” according to a statement from the rescue service.

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Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team are working alongside rescue workers at the scene. Specialists from other agencies are also conducting air quality measurements at the site of the impact. According to the test results, air quality meets standards. “Work is ongoing,” the State Emergency Service added.

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As a reminder, debris from Russian drones has been found in at least two districts of Kyiv.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of casualties from the Russian attack has risen to 22.

A Russian strike on Pavlohrad claimed one life, and the number of wounded has risen to ten.

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